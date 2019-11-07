Having attended a plethora of interviews and TV reality shows together, the bromance between actors Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar is no secret and recently, the former seemed to be missing his friend as he promoted his upcoming movie, Marjaavaan on Kapil Sharma’s show. Sharing a clip from the yet to be released episode, Kapil treated fans to a glimpse of Riteish’s mimicry.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kapil shared the video clip where Riteish can be seen walking weirdly and waving at the crowd of audience before he pulled up Sidharth Malhotra off his feet while hugging him and then going jelly feet, much to Tara Sutaria and others amusement. Kapil captioned the video, “How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends Hahahaha love u @Riteishd bhai .. u r mad (sic).”

How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends 😂 Hahahaha 🤣 love u @Riteishd bhai .. u r mad 😅 pic.twitter.com/YJiNHuevPk — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 7, 2019

In September this year, fans went berserk after comedian Sunil Grover posted a cryptic tweet philosophising much on life. It was quite easy to jump to the conclusion that Kapil-Sunil relationships are back on track. People started posting welcoming messages to Sunil Grover on behalf of the Kapil Sharma Show. According to reports, Salman Khan, who is now the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, had asked Sunil to join the series but at that time Sunil was busy with Bharat.

Talking about Riteish’s upcoming movie, Marjaavaan is a sequel of crime-thriller ‘Ek Villain’ and also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh apart from Sid and Riteish. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

With the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Tara and the rivalry between Sidharth and Riteish, it promises to be pure entertainment. Riteish, who plays the role of a villain in the film, is a dwarf and it will be interesting to see how the characters unfold themselves in the movie.

Earlier, it was scheduled to release on October 2 and then on November 22 due to VFX issues. Now, the movie will hit the cinema screens on November 15.