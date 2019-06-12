Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Baaghi 3. The actor will be seen playing the role of a brother to Tiger Shroff‘s character. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the actor just wrapped up the shooting of Marjaawan with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He also finished filming his part in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull 4 and now, he is gearing up to play an important role in another Nadiadwala-production. A report in the daily suggests that his character will be quite crucial to the story. The film reunites him with his Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor who returns to the franchise after Baaghi.

Confirming the news, Nadiadwala talked about his longtime association with Riteish. He said that Baaghi 3 is going to be the sixth film in which he has cast the Total Dhamaal star. The producer was quoted saying, “Riteish has always been a part of my Housefull franchise and now joins the Baaghi clan as well. Baaghi 3 will be my sixth film with him after Heyy Babyy and four instalments of Housefull. We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari (Riteish’s 2014 Marathi action-drama) for him.”

Even the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced the news of Riteish joining Baaghi 3. The tweet read, “After giving us a #Housefull of laughter, #NGEFamily welcomes you to the rebellious journey of the #Baaghi franchise! @Riteishd #Baaghi3” (sic)

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year. The report also revealed that the director is currently in Georgis scouting the locations for the film which is going to be a big action-drama centred around Tiger’s character and his persona of being the saviour. The actor will reprise his character of Ronnie in the film. The second part in the franchise starred Disha Patani opposite him.