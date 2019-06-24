No life without a wife and a happy wife is equal to a happy life. The mantras are never too complicated when spilling the beans on how to make your spouse happy and echoing the same, Total Dhamaal actor Riteish Deshmukh recently featured in his wife’s Instagram post. Seen in the middle of an activity at his home, Riteish was seen unveiling the secret to a happy married life.

Donning a casual black tee paired with blue denim, Riteish twinned with his wife as she hummed the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The camera zooms out at this moment to reveal that the hubby was pressing the feect of his wife hence, giving her a much-needed relaxation from running behind their two boys and a pet dog. Taking to her Instagram handle, Genelia Deshmukh shared the funny video and captioned it, “Happy Wife- Happy Life…. और जीने को क्या चाहिए!!!! (what else does one need need?)#KeepItSimple @riteishd” (sic).

On the professional front, Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Baaghi 3. The actor will be seen playing the role of a brother to Tiger Shroff‘s character. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the actor just wrapped up the shooting of Marjaawan with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He also finished filming his part in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull 4 and now, he is gearing up to play an important role in another Nadiadwala-production. A report in the daily suggests that his character will be quite crucial to the story. The film reunites him with his Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor who returns to the franchise after Baaghi.

Confirming the news, Nadiadwala talked about his longtime association with Riteish. He said that Baaghi 3 is going to be the sixth film in which he has cast the Total Dhamaal star. The producer was quoted saying, “Riteish has always been a part of my Housefull franchise and now joins the Baaghi clan as well. Baaghi 3 will be my sixth film with him after Heyy Babyy and four installments of Housefull. We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari (Riteish’s 2014 Marathi action-drama) for him.”