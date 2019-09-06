The popular song, Jumma Chumma, from the 1991 release Hum, continues to be an all-time hit among Bollywood lovers and expressing his love in the same filmy way for his actor-wife Genelia D’Souza, is Marjaavaan star, Riteish Deshmukh. Seen hovering around his wife requesting for a kiss this a Friday, as promised in the song, Riteish and Genelia’s mushy camaraderie set fans gushing over the viral post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish shared the video where he can be seen swarming around Genelia with ‘Jumma Chumma’ song playing in the background in a cosmetics store. Flattered, Genelia obliges for a flying kiss and fans couldn’t keep calm at their unapologetic romance in the public place. The video was captioned, “Jumma Chumma De De @geneliad (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Jumma Chumma De De @geneliad A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Sep 5, 2019 at 8:12pm PDT

On the professional front, the first look of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh from their upcoming film Marjaavaan is out. The two stars are teaming up once again after Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain (2014) and this time, Riteish has got a never-seen-before character to his credit in the Milap Zaveri-directorial. The actor plays a vertically challenged antagonist named Vishnu and his first look suggests it’s a strong character.

The look has a three-feet-tall Riteish holding rage in his eyes and a long barrel pistol in his right hand. Long hair, two cuts on his face and a heavy beard further complete his physical appearance as the villain. Riteish looks intriguing in the role of Vishnu and director Milap says that the character has been designed after a lot of brainstorming.

Also featuring Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, Marjaavaan has got a new release date after being postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on October 2 and then on November 22 due to VFX issues. Now, the movie will hit the cinema screens on November 8.