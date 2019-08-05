Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished his baiko, Genelia D’Souza on her 32nd birthday. The actor took to social media to post a special birthday wish for his actor wife. He called his wife the ‘adhesive’ that binds the family together. He also called her the ‘strongest mother’. Riteish wrote, “Life is bliss when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may God bless you with the same husband in your next.” (sic)

Riteish and family were clicked at the Mumbai airport yesterday as the couple came back to India after their New York vacay. In another post that he made the other day, Riteish called Genelia his sunshine. He wrote, “Sunshine Girl & Me” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Sunshine Girl & Me A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

It’s been a while since Genelia agreed to be a part of a mainstream Hindi film as the lead. The actor has been doing guest appearances in films. She was seen in a special dance number in Riteish’s home production Marathi film titled Mauli.

On the work front, Riteish is gearing up for filmmaker Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan which also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead. The film is an action drama and is slated to hit theatres in October. He is also a part of Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 which flaunts an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggubati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and others. Housefull 4 is a big Diwali release this year.