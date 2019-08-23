The first look of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh from their upcoming film Marjaavaan is out. The two stars are teaming up once again after Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain (2014) and this time, Riteish has got a never-seen-before character to his credit in the Milap Zaveri-directorial. The actor plays a vertically challenged antagonist named Vishnu and his first look suggests it’s a strong character.

The look has a three-feet-tall Riteish holding rage in his eyes and a long barrel pistol in his right hand. Long hair, two cuts on his face and a heavy beard further complete his physical appearance as the villain. Riteish looks intriguing in the role of Vishnu and director Milap says that the character has been designed after a lot of brainstorming. In his latest interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the director talked in detail about Riteish’s role in Marjaavaan and how the film was shot with a special character like this.

Revealing that he knew Riteish wouldn’t agree to perform a negative role unless it has something different, Milap said, “We decided to make his villain a three-foot-tall but larger-than-life midget with a wicked sense of humour. His Vishnu is arrogant and thinks he is invincible. We storyboarded the screenplay and had a midget gentleman on the set for Riteish to imbibe certain mannerisms and ensure he didn’t go overboard or underplay the physical aspects of his character.”

Milap went on to explain how he managed to shoot the conversation parts between the characters of Riteish and Sidharth. He said that the actor had to match the eye-line of the person he was talking to and that brought a lot of work. “We shot Riteish’s scenes against the green screen and without it for perspective. His eye-line has to match that of others so Riteish shot looking up, while his co-stars looked down. We couldn’t use two-three camera setups for Riteish’s scenes like we did for others. So, every shot had to be taken five times.”

Also featuring Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani in important roles, Marjaavaan has got a new release date. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on October 2. However, it is slated to hit the screens on November 22 now. Producer Nikkhil Advani revealed that ‘VFX’ is the reason behind the postponement in its release. “It is important that we give Marjaavaan a suitable release. We’re proud of Milap’s inimitable filmmaking style and unique language that we expect will exceed audience expectations. The film needs this kind of VFX especially with Riteish as a dwarf,” he explained.