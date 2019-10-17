The signature step from Akshay Kumar’s Shaitan Ka Saala song in Housefull 4 is too catchy to miss and while it has smitten the Internet in a ‘Bala Challenge’, the Khiladi’s co-stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde were recently seen gripped in its fever too. Boarding the Housefull 4 Express, the team was seen energetically dancing to the song but it was Riteish’s confusion at the end which made fans double down with laughter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the video which has now gone viral and features him shouting “Bala Bala” on cue while Kriti Sanon perfectly lip-synced and aced the steps along with Pooja and Kriti Kharbanda while poor Riteish was seen merely shouting “saala-saala” in confusion. Many fans were seen taking selfies or recording a video of their favourites in the backdrop. Akshay captioned the video, “Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express @riteishd @kritisanon @iambobbydeol @hegdepooja @chunkypanday #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi (sic).”

Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to perform the hook-up steps of Shaitan Ka Saala song and it is too hilarious to ignore. From Varun Dhawan to Ayushmann Khurana to Ranveer Singh, celebrities are taking the internet by storm with their steps. It all started when Akshay Kumar along with the cast of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh danced on the hook-up steps of the song. Not only the actors but singer Vishal Dadlani has also taken up the challenge. However, the fever of Bala Challenge has now also spread to Bhojpuri industry and hot actor Amrapali Dubey was seen taking up the challenge in a princess avatar.

The makers of Housefull 4 released a new song ‘Bhoot Raja’featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s never seen before avatar and Akshay Kumar chanting Alia Bhatt’s name. Nawazuddin’s comic version of Khilji dance from Khali Bali song will make you laugh out loud. Akshay Kumar who is also seen shaking a leg on the latest track shared the song on Twitter.

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.