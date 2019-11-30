Putting all speculations to rest, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finally let the cat out of the bag as he announced Golmaal 5 on the last day of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi‘s shoot. Reminiscing the time he came up with the first movie in the franchise and the promise he had made to the lead actor then, Ajay Devgn, Rohit made the announcement as he shot for the last stunt on the last day of Sooryavanshi’s shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming directorial. The picture featured him and Akshay twinning in blue tees and black sunglasses as they faked a candid for the camera with a chopper in the backdrop. Rohit revealed in the caption, “As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham. I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe. And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture – Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know…All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO! @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @karanjohar @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies #capeofgoodfilms #sooryavanshi #golmaalfive (sic).”

Sooryavanshi also stars Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. The cop drama brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Another thing to look out in the movie will be the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. The team was in Hyderabad recently for a 20-day schedule where Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi reunited to shoot the sequence where they will be seen fighting the many baddies in the story.