Filmmaker Rohit Shetty feels that his popular franchise Golmaal now belongs to people more than him. The director was present at a book launch event when he was asked to comment on the popularity of his film-series. He said that he likes the characters from Golmaal for their simplicity and that’s the reason why even the audience have been able to love them so much.

Rohit was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “I feel making Golmaal has now become my duty. It’s not my product anymore. It has become a household brand, and I have to just make a new Golmaal film every now and then, and offer it to the audience. The characters of Golmaal are simple and happy. They don’t question and analyse everything. Feeling happy is good for health, and Golmaal lets the audience do that.”

The first Golmaal film released in 2006 and was declare a hit, and till date there have been four films in the franchise, over 13 years.

Rohit is right now busy filming the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryanvanshi. “There is still a lot of time for ito release. It is scheduled for next year,” he said.

The filmmaker launched Janhavi Samant’s book Faaltugiri And Other Flashbacks at the event. “Janhavi and I go a long way. She interviewed me over many years like other media professionals. Janhavi’s book takes you to a different world. When you enter that world you feel happy.”

Rohit said owing to the needless running-around of modern life, simplicity and peace of mind is missing among us.

“When I read Janhavi’s book, I realised we have advanced in technology but the simplicity among us is missing. We are all running around, and that includes me as well. We are complicating everything for no reason,” said Rohit.

If he were to adapt the book into a film, which actress would he cast as Janhavi? Rohit chose to play safe answering the query: “If I take one name, the others will feel bad, and the actress whom I name will land up at my office tomorrow! The situation is very tense these days.”

Sooryavanshi is slated for release on March 27, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)