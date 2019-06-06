Producer Shabinaa Khan has revealed to a news daily that the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer 2012 hit Hindi film Rowdy Rathore is in the works. Khan talked to Mumbai Mirror in her latest interview and said that the team is working on the script of the sequel and they are also sorting out a strategy to have Akshay on board the film. Shabinaa had co-produced Rowdy Rathore with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film was successful at the Box Office. It features Akshay in a double role – cop Vikram Singh Rathore and local thug Shiva. Sonakshi Sinha played the lead opposite Akshay. Now, Shabinaa is busy co-producing Akshay’s upcoming film – Laxmmi Bomb with Tusshar Kapoor.

Confirming the news, Shabinaa said, “We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and inshallah, it will feature Akshay in the lead.” The producer also praised Akshay for his acting prowess and mentioned that he is the only actor who can fit into any given role on-screen, whether comedy, drama, action or romance. Shabinaa was quoted saying, “Right from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Padman, his films have ample of humour. He can manage anything and everything and is one of the only allrounders we have in the industry today.”

Meanwhile, Shabinaa also addressed the controversy surrounding director Raghava Lawrence stepping out of Laxmmi Bomb citing creative differences with the producers. While he’s back on board now, Shabinaa mentioned that there were no big differences and they always wanted to have Raghava as the director of the film. She revealed that the differences that existed in the past have been sorted out. The daily quoted her saying that ‘Raghava is the best director’ and because he is the creator of the Kanchana franchise (on which Laxmmi Bomb is based), no one associated with the film can think of anyone better than him to helm the film.

Giving away the details about the shooting schedule, Shabinaa revealed that the film is going back on the floors again in mid-July in Mumbai and it’s going to be the biggest part of the shoot. She said, “We shot a song in a three-day shoot in Mumbai which started on April 27, but the upcoming schedule will be the biggest of the lot and it will start in mid-July.” Also featuring Kiara Advani in the lead, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2020.