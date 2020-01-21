The much-hyped flick, RRR, helmed by South director SS Rajamouli has finally gone on floors with Ajay Devgn and fans can’t wait for a sneak-peek into the latest updates from the sets. Spotted with the director on the first day of the shoot, Ajay looked all geared up while still basking in the success of Tanhaji.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared first glimpses from RRR sets and fans couldn’t have asked for more. Smiling for the camera, Ajay and Rajamouli were even seen shaking hands outside the vanity van. The pictures were captioned, “#AjayDevgn begins filming for SS Rajamouli’s ambitious venture #RRR today… Stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan and #AliaBhatt. #RRRMovie (sic).”

As per a previous report, scenes featuring Ajay Devgn are expected to be stylised in a special way. The Singham-star reportedly plays the role of a father to Ram Charan’s character and his scenes will appear as flashbacks in the story. a source had revealed to a leading news agency earlier that, “His is an extended cameo and even he plays a freedom fighter.”

The highly-budgeted period film, SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, will feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Actor Alia Bhatt is reportedly romantically paired opposite Ram Charan in the big action drama and the duo was slated to shoot for their mushy scenes in Pune And Ahmedabad last year.

Speculations are rife that the introductory scenes of both Ram Charan and Jr NTR itself cost crores. As reported earlier, while Charan’s opening act has been allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, it’s Rs 25 crore for Jr NTR.