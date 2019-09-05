Sweeping robust numbers in its stride since day one of its release, the Sujeeth-directorial Saaho, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas has simply won over the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi audience with its amalgamation of romance and high octane action. Entering the Rs 100 crore club on Wednesday itself, the movie collected Rs 109.28 crore on day 6.

Sharing the pumping numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. (sic)”

While the film opened well at the ticket window, it is in constant plagiarism battle after many accused that the film’s storyline and visuals are lifted from other artists’ works.

Recently, French director Jerome Salle took to social media to call out the makers of Saaho for allegedly copying his film titled Largo Winch, which apparently didn’t do well at the Box Office. In a tweet made against the film, he wrote, “It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help.” (sic)

The film released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi after being shot at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and sees Shraddha and Prabhas sharing screen space for the first time. Saaho also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday in never-seen-before avatars.