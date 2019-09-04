Filmmaker Sujeeth’s latest film Saaho is doing good business at the Box Office. The Hindi version of the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has minted Rs 9.10 on Tuesday, taking the total to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the ticket window. The collection so far stands at Rs 102.38 crore. The film’s collection in all languages is over Rs 150 crore. The Hindi version seems to be wrapping up its first-week collection at around Rs 110 crore.

International collection of #Saaho is approx 8.2M = 57 cr gross.

Hindi producer figure- ₹ 117 cr gross ( 5 days) Total- ₹ 174 cr . So according to producer figures Saaho has grossed ₹ 176 cr ( 150 cr nett) Just from AP/TL, Kerela, Karnataka/mysore & Tamil Nadu.I rest my case. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 4, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of the Hindi version of Saaho on Twitter and wrote, “#Saaho drops on Day 5… Mass circuits are contributing… Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits… Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.” (sic)

#Saaho drops on Day 5… Mass circuits are contributing… Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits… Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

While the film opened well at the ticket window, the collection now seems to be dropping every day. It would be interesting to see how this action entertainer fares in its second weekend. Meanwhile, the film is in constant plagiarism battle after many accused that the film’s storyline and visuals are lifted from other artists’ works.

Recently, French director Jerome Salle took to social media to call out the makers of Saaho for allegedly copying his film titled Largo Winch, which apparently didn’t do well at the Box Office. In a tweet made against the film, he wrote, “It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help.” (sic)