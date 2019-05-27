The much-awaited new poster of action-packed thriller Saaho, starring Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor and South sensation Prabhas, is finally out and has gripped the Internet in a storm. A week after releasing the first official poster of the movie, the lead actors recently took to their social media handles to drop the second poster on Monday and fans were in a frenzy.

Seen riding a bike at high speed, amidst car flying and shards of broken glass in the air, Prabhas looked fierce as he ground his teeth and sported black shades, donning a black leather jacket in the backdrop of a dust storm. While Shraddha captioned the poster as, “Check out the new action packed poster of the biggest action entertainer of the year! ‪Saaho in theatres worldwide from 15th August!” (sic), Prabhas’ caption left fans oozing with love. His caption read, “Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! #15AugWithSaaho” (sic).

Check Shraddha and Prabhas’ posts here:

As it hits the theatres on August 15 this year, Saaho is going to face a big Box Office clash with two other anticipated films – Batla House and Mission Mangal. This means that the audience are up for a cinematic treat on this Independence Day as three popular action stars in the country – Akshay Kumar (Mission Mangal), John Abraham (Batla House) and Prabhas (Saaho) will be seen battling it out at the Box Office on August 15.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the spy thriller also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma in pivotal roles. The trilingual film is helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.