The latest song from Saaho, Bad Boy, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas just made our jaws drop in awe as we saw the South sensation unleash those sexy moves in sync with the diva. Unveiling his never-before-seen avatar, Prabhas set the Internet on fire as grooved with Jackky to singers Badshah and Neeti Mohan’s voice.

The song shows the duo dancing near the pool and beach, donning glamorous outfits that instantly left hearts fluttering in tandem with the rocking track composed and written by Badshah. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas dropped the news as he shared the poster of the new song and captioned it, “And the Bad Boy is here to add some goodness to your day 😉 #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho (sic).”

Watch the full song, Bad Boy, here:

Saaho is already getting fans excited not just because the Telugu hunk will feature on the big screen after Baahubali 2, but it is also one of the most expensive movies in India. With its release date drawing close, makers of ‘Saaho’ are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Earlier this week, makers released a power-packed trailer of the flick which is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.’Saaho’ also marks the ‘Ek Villain’ actor’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year.