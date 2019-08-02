The much-awaited Enni Soni song from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer, Saaho, is finally out and already climbing chartbusters. Composed and written by Guru Randhawa, the “melody of love” has been crooned by him and Tulsi Kumar apart from being shot in the exotic landscapes of Innsbruck.

The song shows Shraddha and Prabhas at their glamourous best as they confess their love to each other and fans can’t take their eyes off the hot couple. Released in four languages – Hindi/Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, the song features the duo romancing in the lap of snowclad mountains and teasing each other with their killer looks. They then get cozy and dance on a bridge. Dropping the news on his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared, “Darlings, the melody of love is here! Enni Soni, Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame Out Now! #SaahoOnAugust30 Swipe up to my stories for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam versions of the song! @shraddhakapoor @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sujeethsign @vaibhavi.merchant @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms @officialsaahomovie Location: Innsbruck, #myinnsbruck @gururandhawa – Music Director, Hindi Lyrics & Singer (Male) @kk_lyricist – Telugu Lyrics @madhankarky – Tamil Lyrics @vinayaksasikumar – Malayalam Lyrics @haricharanmusic – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Male Singer @tulsikumar15 – Telugu & Hindi Female Singer @shakthisreegopalan – Tamil, Malayalam Female Singer (sic).”

Watch Enni Soni from Saaho here:

Guru Randhawa has ‘sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version.’ Recently, he took to his Twitter handle to share the news and captioned it, “#ENNISONI from #Saaho will be released in 5 languages. Hindi/Punjabi Bollywood version, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu. I have sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version. Female singer is @TulsikumarTK. @TSeries.”

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day(Aug 15) this year.