The makers of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has released the film’s teaser. The one minute, 40-second video shows some extravagant action scenes and highlights the chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha’s characters. The teaser also gives the glimpse of other important characters in the film played by actors Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The most striking part of the video is that it opens by revealing Shraddha’s character in the film.

The Ek Villain star is seen holding a gun, bashing up some enemies and supporting Prabhas in their fight against the evil. Apart from the thumping music and the visuals of burning vehicles, chasing cars and blasting buildings, the teaser also hints at having humour. Prabhas’ character is seen mouthing a dialogue that is sure to leave the audience in splits. Watch the teaser of the film here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth who earlier helmed Run Raja Run starring Prabhas in the year 2014. Ever since the film was announced, most people expressed their concern over a young director like Sujeeth directing a huge-budgeted film like Saaho. However, now with the teaser, seems like the director has done a brilliant job. Saaho looks like a film full of energy and a true big-screen treat.

Earlier, talking about why he chose a hardcore action film like Saaho to appear on-screen after Baahubali, Prabhas said that he realised his audience likes to see him performing action in films. He was quoted saying, “Saaho is more of a screenplay-based movie, Sujeeth and his team sat on the script for three years. After Baahubali it’s an action thriller. I feel people like to see me in action movies, so after Baahubali, they may like it.”

Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. It’s a Pan-Indian film that’s hitting the theatres on August 15 as the big Independence Day release this year.