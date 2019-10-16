Flooding the Internet with one promotional post after another as they countdown to their upcoming movie, Saand Ki Aankh‘s release, lead actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar cannot seem to keep their act together anymore and their latest hilarious video is proof. Seen putting out a promo message for fans ahead of the release of the sports drama, Taapsee and Bhumi sent fans doubling down in laughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared the video which features her lying down in a pool of multi-coloured rubber balls alongside Bhumi. While Taapsee donned an all-black jumpsuit, Bhumi was dressed in an all-yellow one. The video was captioned, “Yeh 25 second ki video dedicated to our obsession with constantly saying 25 October “Saand Ki Aankh”! Zor se bolo …. 25 oct Saand Ki Aankh Saare bolo… 25 October saand ki aankh Main nahi suneya … 25 October saand ki Aankh (sic).”

Actor Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh in which she has teamed up with Bhumi Pednekar to play the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. Even though both the actors were praised for playing the roles of women who are more than double their real age, the team of the film was criticised for not choosing the actors who actually belong to the same age-box. One of the people who criticised Taapsee for the same reason was Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel. In her latest tweet, she revealed that even her sister was offered the role but she turned it out because she wanted an age-appropriate actor to play the role.

Now, in her latest interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee spoke on the same tweet. She mentioned that she can’t deny if Kangana was approached for the role because she was told that many actors in the industry were offered her role before she herself reached out to the makers and expressed her wish of taking up the character.

The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this Diwali.