Seems like Saand Ki Aankh star Taapsee Pannu belongs to the clan of people who do not believe in Mother’s Day because ideally there shouldn’t be anyone day to celebrate the sacrifices and unconditional love of our moms. Backing our claim is the diva’s latest post on Instagram which is sure to give fans enough guilt trip to check on their mothers today itself.

Sharing a picture with her mother from the sets of her upcoming Diwali release, Taapsee credited her for bringing out the raw, tough and best fabrics in her that helped her “sail through the toughest role” in her career. Her caption read, “When I started shooting for this film I knew what’s going to be my motivation to help me sail through the toughest role of my career. That’s the woman who gave birth to me, made sure I got to eat the best food she could make, the best clothes she could manage to buy in the given constraints and the best education she could provide. Cutting ends in her own life to build the smooth rounded life for mine. This is a film I will watch with her and mothers who forget that they also have their own life to live while the time is running. I hope you do the same 🙂 #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali (sic).”

Saand Ki Aankh will narrate the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi, who hail from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. They are said to be the world’s oldest female sharpshooters, and while Chandro is fondly called Shooter Daadi, Prakashi is known as Revolver Daadi.

Taapsee essays Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chandro. During a month-long filming schedule in Meerut, Taapsee stayed at Chandro’s house. She would have lunch at Prakashi’s house and dinner at Chandro’s place.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is slated to release around Diwali this year.