The much-awaited teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh teaser is finally out. The teaser introduces Bhumi as Chandro Tomar and Taapsee as Prakashi Tomar. Taking to Instagram handle, Taapsee shared the teaser of the Tushar Hiranandani directorial. Showing the story of two daring old aged women, it showcases the bloodshed and the preparation to become the best sharpshooters. In the teaser, Taapsee says she cannot see bird’s eye but rather can see Bull’s eye. She then asks Bhumi what is ‘Saand Ki Ankh’ said in English to which Bhumi replies ‘Bull’s Eye’.

The story is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

Sharing the teaser, Taapsee wrote, “यो तो बस सुरुआत है, क्यूँकि तन बुड्ढा होवे है मन बुड्ढा ना होवै #SaandKiAankhTeaser @bhumipednekar @taapsee #PrakashJha @itsvineetsingh @tusharhiranandani @anuragkashyap10 @sarkarshibasish @nidhiparmarhira @reliance.entertainment @shooterdadiofficial @shooterdadi @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures. (sic)”

Watch the teaser here:



Earlier, Taapsee has shared the first glimpse of their characters as Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Showing a row of medals that never seem to end, the video opens up to the decorated line of awards and goes on to open a door behind which Taapsee and Bhumi happily point guns at each other. The video was captioned, “Come celebrate this Diwali with the Daadis 🙂 Showing you a glimpse of #ChandroTomar and #PrakashiTomar tomorrow … @bhumipednekar #PrakashJha @itsvineetsingh @tusharhiranandani @anuragkashyap10 @sarkarshibasish @nidhiparmarhira @reliance.entertainment @shooterdadiofficial @shooterdadi @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures” (sic).



With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.