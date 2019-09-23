The highly awaited trailer of Tushar Hiranandani-directorial, Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is out and making more noise than the Diwali crackers. Bringing the true story of badass shooter dadis of Johri Village, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the makers show that sky is never the limit for women at any age.

Saand Ki Aankh narrates the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi, who hail from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. They are said to be the world’s oldest female sharpshooters, and while Chandro is fondly called Shooter Daadi, Prakashi is known as Revolver Daadi. Taapsee essays Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chandro.

The trailer opens to the village chief, played by stellar actor-filmmaker Prakash Jha, dissuading sports involving the use of guns by women, saying that guns are an accessory meant for men alone. The next scene shows Bhumi and Taapsee, portraying the role of the 60-year-old dadis, inquisitively picking up a gun in a make-shift shooting range in their village and effortlessly firing the bull’s eyes. Marvelling at their skill, the two are encouraged to take up their talent to national and then international levels which they do but not before asserting that they will compete only if allowed to don their traditional “ghagra-choli” instead of typical formals. Polishing their efforts in the bleak hour of the night and early hours of dawn, the duo is seen keeping their talent and performances a secret only to be revealed later and set fire on.

Watch the complete trailer of Saand Ki Aankh here:

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is slated to release around Diwali this year.