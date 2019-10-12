The lead duo of Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are flooding their social media handles with latest glimpse and insights into the movie to maintain the hype around debut director, Tushar Hiranandani’s upcoming sports drama and ahead of the Diwali release, the duo compiled a gratitude video straight from the sets to feed fans anxiety. Giving fans a sneak-peek into the sets and the main man’s behind the camera actions, Taapsee not only melted fans hearts but also of the “hira” director as she penned a heartfelt post for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared the video where she and Bhumi are seen telling the camera why Tushar is “the man with bullseye vision”. The post was captioned, “Tushar The Hira! Meet Tushar Hiranandani the mother of the project #SaandKiAankh and such a ‘hands on’ and affectionate one ! For a writer who has written some of the blockbuster masala films it’s sheer courage to take up a film of two 65 year old women and make it a pure entertainer. Today I can’t imagine anyone else making this film better than him ! (sic).”

Bowled over by the appreciation, Tushar commented, “Thank u so Taapsee mam for keeping faith in me…full confidence dikhya while shooting par andhar se phati padi thi… par ab toh after seeing the final copy full-on khulla saand I have become…. (sic).” Needless to say, the humourous dig at his own self was enough to make fans double down with laughter.

The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this Diwali.