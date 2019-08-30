Actor Varun Dhawan is trying his hands at everything that can help his fans know him better. He’s currently busy shooting the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan but the actor wants to keep running round the clock. Varun has started his own chat show on YouTube which is going on-air from Friday. It’s an interactive show in which the actor will be calling his childhood idols as guests to have an entertaining and informative conversation about life, goals, memories, achievements and failures. The first guest on his show is cricket legend and the idol of most people while growing up in the late 80s and 90s – Sachin Tendulkar.

A report in Mid-Day reveals that Varun is hosting the first episode with the Master Blaster as his guest. The actor has been a huge fan of the cricketer since childhood and has been fortunate to watch him play live many times. A source close to the show tells the daily that the two will be seen having an interesting conversation on the show that includes discussions on life after retirement, a few special matches, sharing of memories and words around fitness.

The source says, “Being an ardent fan of the Master Blaster and having grown up cheering for him, Varun wanted to kick off the show with him. The actor was completely at ease in his new role as he sat down with the legend to discuss his unparalleled career in cricket, life after retirement, and even anecdotes from the last Ashed match. Varun also opened up on his memories of watching Sachin play at different tourneys. The discussion then steered towards their fitness, with both sharing diet tips.”

It’s not yet revealed who’s going to appear in the second episode of Varun’s show. However, a stunning line-up of the guests is being worked out and Varun is expected to have some of the most inspiring names from the field of sports, culture, cinema, art and literature on his show. Watch out!