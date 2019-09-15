Actor Sara Ali Khan got her schooling done from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and now an old video from her graduation ceremony is currently going viral on social media. The major reason is Sara’s parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who are visible in the video cheering for their daughter together. The duo got separated way back when Sara was still a child but they united for the ceremony as Sara got her certificate and got ready to go out for her higher studies.

In the video, one can see Sara being felicitated by Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan on the stage as both Saif and Amrita are seen sitting in the audience clapping and cheering for their lovely daughter. An excited Sara is seen flashing her million-dollar smile while on the stage, collecting her passing certificate. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram 👩‍🎓sara👩‍🎓(DAIS Graduation Ceremony 2013 ) #saraalikhan #saifalikhan#amirkhan #amritasingh A post shared by 😍Sara😍amrita😍 (@sarafan219) on Sep 2, 2019 at 3:33am PDT

Earlier, in a media interaction, Sara’s mother Amrita revealed that the last time she and Saif were together was when Sara was to be escorted at a foreign university for her higher studies. She said she didn’t remember it correctly but Sara wanted both of her parents together while dropping her off to the college and her parents agreed to fulfill her wish. “I think when Sara was graduating… not graduating… something in Columbia in America,” Amrita said.

Sara elaborated the entire incident and said she remembers she saw her mother fixing her bed while her father was putting the bulb in the holder and she cherished that moment. The actor explained, “It was nice. I was going to college and mom had come to drop me and abba was also there. Actually my father and I were having dinner and then we decided to call mum there. Then she came and we had a good time. And then they set me up in college together, I remember. And it was actually quite a sight because you were seeing, Amrita Singh. And for those of you who know her, it’s a funny sight. Like she’s making my bed! And Saif Ali Khan is putting the bulb in the lamp. And it was really very nice and I cherish that!”