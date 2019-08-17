Actor Saif Ali Khan turned 49 yesterday and while the wishes were pouring in for him on social media from his industry colleagues, the actor himself dedicated the whole day to his gorgeous wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif celebrated his birthday with Bebo and a picture from the celebrations is currently going viral on social media. Saif is seen cutting his birthday cake as Kareena is seen flashing her million-dollar smile in the same frame. The picture seems to have been clicked at his residence in Mumbai as one can notice the bookshelf that’s usually seen in most pictures clicked at Saif-Bebo’s place in the city.

Further, while Saif is dressed casually in a grey t-shirt and a pair of basic denim, Kareena looks radiant too in her lace black top and tights. The picture was shared by one of Kareena’s fan clubs on Instagram. Check out this post:

Even Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and his sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the actor. “Happiest birthday Abba 🎁 🎂 🍰 I love you so much ❤️🤗,” Sara captioned her post as she shared a picture of herself posing with her father and the two brothers – Taimur, Ibrahim.

Karisma made an interesting post as she shared a throwback picture from Amrita Arora’s wedding. Calling it her favourite picture, Karisma wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday saifu ! 🎂❤️ we love you ( my favourite pic of us 😎) #family #flashbackfriday” (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Jawaani Jaaneman, which also features Tabu and Alaia F. The film was being shot in London recently where the actor was accompanied by his wife and son Taimur. His popular web-show Sacred Games has returned with its second season and Saif’s performance in it has already been appreciated.