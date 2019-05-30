Actor Saif Ali Khan has time and again showed that he’s a doting parent to all his three children and a loving husband to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, a picture of him posing with his family is currently going viral on social media. The actor is seen sitting with his wife, kids Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and mom Sharmila Tagore at his Bandra residence. After Soha shared the picture on Instagram, Saif’s fans couldn’t resist but praise the ‘family man’. Now, Saif’s mother has something to reveal that will prove to you that the actor is indeed a perfect patriarch.

As revealed to Mumbai Mirror, Saif didn’t only host everyone at his house but also cooked the dinner for all that evening. Sharmila Tagore revealed that since she was in the town, his kids decided to catch up over dinner and Saif played the generous host. She added that the actor cooked for an entire meal that included a salad, a vegetarian dish and a non-vegetarian item. She was quoted saying, “Saif cooked for us; he made a lovely quinoa salad with cherry tomatoes and avocados, along with a mushroom and broccoli dish and roast chicken.” The veteran actor also said that they had to wrap up the get-together by 10 pm because of Taimur. “Taimur was getting agitated so we wrapped up by 9.30-10 pm as get-togethers now depend on the kid’s schedule,” she said.

While it’s a happy picture, the presence of Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and sister Saba Ali Khan was sorely missed. Sharmila revealed that Kunal wasn’t feeling well and therefore, he backed out at the last moment while Inaaya had already dozed off. Saba, however, had been fasting. The report quoted her saying, “Saba is fasting and after breaking her Roza she doesn’t like going out, so she stayed home.”

Meanwhile, earlier that day, Saif headed to meet Ajay Devgn and his family to offer his condolences. Ajay’s father and celebrated action-choreographer Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday, May 27. Saif is working with Ajay in his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Great Warrior that is slated to release in January next year.