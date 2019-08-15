His most awaited Netflix series, Sacred Games 2, might have recently dropped its first episode but nothing supercedes the joy of cuddling with Taimur for actor Saif Ali Khan and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Seen hanging out in a meadow in London, Kareena and Saif seemed too smitten to leave their little munchkin alone and we don’t blame them.

In the pictures that are currently trending viral across the social media platforms, Saif can be seen pinning Taimur down on a bedsheet spread across the flowery grass and kissing his baby boy roughly on the cheek as the little one screamed in ticklish laughter. Another picture shows mommy Kareena shadowing Taimur as he crawled forward in the meadow, shining brighter than the sun in the backdrop.

Checkout Taimur’s latest pictures from London here:

View this post on Instagram Quality Time with Tim ❤❤ 📷 @priyangis A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

On the professional front, Saif’s Sacred Games 2 premeiered on Independence Day and the actor has films such as Lal Kaptaan and Jawaani Jaaneman coming up next. Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It is slated to release on November 29.

Kareena, on the other hand, is super busy with the shooting of her dance reality show Dance India Dance that she co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles. The actor also finished filming her part in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium that was being shot in London. Kareena is also rumoured to be playing an important role in her husband Saif Ali Khan’s film titled Jawaani Jaaneman. She is now about to start shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.