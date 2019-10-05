Actor Saif Ali Khan is happy that paparazzi have stopped clicking his son Taimur Ali Khan outside their residence in Mumbai. The actor was speaking in an interview when he revealed how his little munchkin has learnt to say ‘no’ to the paps. Earlier this year, the other residents of Saif’s building filed a police complaint against the paparazzi who used to pool up outside the building to click Taimur. As reported by Times of India, Saif revealed that he’s glad something made the paparazzi stay away from his son at least around their house.

Saif added that Taimur doesn’t enjoy the presence of the cameras as much as people believe he does. The doting father of three said his son has learnt to say ‘no pictures, please’ to the shutterbugs and he’s proud of that.

After a police complaint was registered and the paparazzi were asked to not hound Taimur for the photos, another incident happened in which Saif lashed out at some photographers. Both Saif and Kareena were returning from a vacation when they were clicked at Mumbai airport. As soon as they exited the airport, the paparazzi started with their job. However, Saif lashed out at them for using flash saying it could harm his kid’s eyes. Saif told the camerapersons to not click any photos of Taimur and stay away as the hard flash could cause damage to the sensitive eyes of the little one.

Both Saif and Kareena are quite protective of their famous kid. In an interview earlier, both the parents maintained that they are not after anyone’s livelihood but they will always take a stand when it will come to protect their child against anything they think can harm him.