A majority of wives out there can vouch for their husbands being camera shy apart from running away from socialising more often than not and Good Newwz star Kareena Kapoor Khan was no different as she spilled the beans on Tanhaji actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, whom she had a hard time convincing to show up at her talk show. From Saif throwing tantrums to “secretly being proud of everything” Kareena does, the diva couldn’t stop gushing about her hubby at a recent interview.

For the uninitiated, Kareena hosts the radio talk show ‘What Women Want’ whose recent episode featured Saif. When asked how did she manage to convince him, Bebo shared, “He was the toughest to convince. Woh ghar pe hai, he’s my husband lekin itna drama kar raha tha woh ke haan kyu aaun? Kya baat kareinge hum? (He’s at home, he’s my husband but he was throwing so much tantrums like ‘why should I come? What will we discuss?’) You’re just saying this… I was like ‘Arey it’s my show’!”

In an interview earlier, Kareena had confessed how Saif was the one who had initially convinced her to do the talk show while she had inhibitions about it. Saif is always seen rooting for his gorgeous talented wife and speaking on the same lines, Kareena added, “Saif is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there and achieve what I want and he’s always smiling and silently watching.”

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz where she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Apart from these, Kareena has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline along with Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He also has Jawaani Jaaneman and Bhoot Police in his kitty.