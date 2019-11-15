While we were busy coping with Saina Nehwal Biopic starrer Parineeti Chopra’s globetrotting from London to Mumbai and even to Goa in between, guess we missed a brand new love story brewing with singer Amaal Mallik or so their recent camaraderie on Instagram forces us to believe. Parineeti recently uploaded a picture featuring her injured on the upcoming biopic’s sets and while fans poured in their best wishes, Amaal’s concern dripping motivation plus the diva’s reply to it left all ogling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared a picture with her back to the camera and her neck in bandage. The post was captioned, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic (sic).” Quick to comment, Amaal wrote, “I told you don’t push it So jaa abhi 5 6 din, you’ll be up and roaring in no time You and the entire team of #Saina has put their life into this film.⁣ You’ve stepped in and saved the film & trust me !! The entire genetation will witness magic in every scene.⁣ The tears, the blood & sweat , will not go in vain.⁣ Chalo Pari, Time To Be Sherni (sic).” While the fans were just digesting this, Parineeti replied, “Oyeee paaagal love you @amaal_mallik (sic)” smeared with heart emojis which was enough to set the Internet speculating.

Actor Parineeti Chopra had a hectic schedule in the last couple of months as she was seen juggling between The Girl on The Train shoot and her practice of badminton sessions for upcoming sports drama, Saini Nehwal Biopic. Recently, she took a much-needed break from work and was seen vacationing in Goa to ring in her friend’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, she even shared pictures with her girl gang as she unwinded in the beach location.

On the work front, the actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her forthcoming film, The Girl on The Train, is gearing up for her second film, a biopic on Saina Nehwal where she will be seen playing the role of ace shuttler. She has not only agreed to the movie after actor Shraddha Kapoor opted out midway but is also seen working hard to give her best to the biopic. The director has planned a flexible schedule for the actor. Therefore, whenever she has time, she continues to practice.

Helmed by Amole Gupte, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and slated for a 2020 release. Parineeti also lent her voice for the character Anna in the Hindi-dubbed version of Hollywood film Frozen 2.

Apart from these film, Parineeti also has other movies in the pipeline including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.