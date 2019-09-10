More than a year after he was accused of sexual harassment by many women in the industry, actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan came out to pose for the first time since the allegations. Khan has been living away from the media glare for more than a year now. However, last night, he let the paparazzi click him as he posed and smiled for the shutterbugs.

Sajid went out with his family members and close friends in Mumbai last evening. The Bollywood photographers started clicking the entire group as soon as they exited the restaurant. After posing with the group, Sajid posed for solo pictures and smiled for the cameras. Joining him at the outing were his sister Farah Khan, ace tennis star Sania Mirza and director Punit Malhotra among others. Check out his pictures here:

Among many names that came out during the #MeToo movement last year, Sajid’s name was a prominent one. The filmmaker was accused of harassing many women including an aspiring actor, a journalist and an assistant director. Some of these women even revealed that the filmmaker called them home and misbehaved.

An actor wrote an entire article alleging how Sajid molested her and also asked her to support her in misbehaving with other women. In her article that went viral, she wrote, “He started yelling at me and claimed that I was so naive and stupid if I thought this was just about sex. This wasn’t about sex, it was about me being his little b***h and doing everything he told me to do. He’d name directors that keep actresses at their homes for months and that’s just how this works. He then said ‘you think I want to f*** you? I have such a hot girlfriend, why would I f*** a girl like you that’s not even sexy?’ ”

After the allegations, Sajid’s sister Farah Khan released a statement and said her brother will atone his mistakes if he is found guilty. The matter still lies undiscussed and without any conclusion.