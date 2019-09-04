The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi have just started and while videos, giving a sneak-peek into our favourite celebrities’ party mode, are streaming in, superstar Salman Khan is already ruling the roost with nephew Ahil. Salman was spotted leading the festive fun at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house on Tuesday night.

The now trending videos show Salman doing the traditional aarti before a Ganesh idol placed in the garden. Holding the thali in one hand, Salman lifted Ahil in the other and together they performed the aarti. Another video shows Salman grooving to dhol beats and the moves look too contagious to not step up and dance along.

Check out Salman Khan’s viral videos at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations here:

Every year, Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrates Ganpati festival with his family. Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma is a staunch believer of Bappa and loves to welcome Ganesha at home. This year, too, Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode and the entire khandaan assembled to seek the his blessings.

Salman was spotted heading towards his sister Arpita Khan‘s house earlier on Monday morning too. He sported a navy blue T-shirt along with a pair of blue denim and black shoes. Salman gets snapped every year at Arpita’s house when he turns up at the place to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Salman, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Alvira’s husband Atul Agnihotri were present at Arpita’s house.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next release Dabangg 3.