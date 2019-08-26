Actor Salman Khan has kept his promise of entertaining fans on Eid next year. The superstar has announced the sequel to his 2014 blockbuster film Kick. Salman took to Twitter on Monday and revealed in his ‘Devil’ style that he is coming with Kick 2 on Eid 2020 and his fans started hashtags #EidBelongsToSalmanKhan and #Kick2 on Twitter.

Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉” (sic)

The announcement comes after Salman, on Sunday, revealed that Inshallah, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on Eid 2020, has now been pushed. The actor, however, said that even though the release date of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial has been pushed, he would still be giving an Eid treat to his fans next year. He tweeted, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!” (sic)

In the absence of any definite announcement, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb booked Eid 2020 for the release, thereby ensuring the clash of two big movie stars on the big day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote:

Now, with Salman’s Kick 2 announcement, it will be interesting to see how the fans of Akshay and Salman react to the big Box Office clash. Meanwhile, as revealed by Pinkvilla, the script of Kick 2 is quite interesting and Sajid Nadiadwala is once again returning to direction with the same. The lead female actor is yet to be announced. However, Salman stated earlier in an interview that the Kick-series will always belong to Jacqueline Fernandez the way Dabangg-series belongs to Sonakshi Sinha. So gear up now!