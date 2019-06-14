Actor Salman Khan is basking in the success of his latest release Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial has raked in more than Rs 165 crore at the Box Office so far and Salman is once again happy that he could entertain the audience the way only he does. After he screened the film for those who witnessed the partition of 1947, Salman talked about Bharat’s success in the media. Interacting with DNA, the actor answered many questions including why he doesn’t let the women in his films expose on-screen.

Salman is known to beat up baddies, flex some muscles, show some six-pack abs and perform larger-than-life action in his films. And he says some things are meant to be done only by him. So, when he was asked why the women in his films don’t expose, Salman said that’s because only he can expose in his films. He was quoted saying, “Meri picture mein expose karne ka permission sirf ek hi aadmi ko hai; aur woh main hoon!”

The actor also opened up on his success ratio with Katrina Kaif. Both the stars share a beautiful chemistry on-screen and Bharat emerged as just another proof of the same. Salman agreed to this and mentioned that Katrina is a hard-working actor and that’s how she brings magic on-screen. He said, “Katrina’s biggest quality is that she toils hard, whether it’s dancing or action. She pays a lot of attention to her diction and works on the character.” Salman added that he has shot for around 100 days with the Zero star for Bharat and he never saw her leaving post-pack-up because she’s always utilising her time to polish her diction or training her lines and doing other things to assist herself for the role.

Meanwhile, the audience can’t wait to see Bharat entering the coveted Rs 200 crore-club at the Box Office. The film’s performance is a little slow but the weekend ahead is now expected to bring more numbers. Bharat also features Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in important roles apart from Salman and Katrina in the lead. It is set in the backdrop of partition and other important moments in the history of India. The story of the film has been described as ‘the journey of a man and a nation together.’ It hit the screens as the big Eid release this year.