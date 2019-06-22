If Bharat star Salman Khan lifting up his beefed-up nephew was any surprise for fans, the superstar’s latest video featuring Ahil Sharma had everyone in splits. Looks like Yoga Day was all about lifting and bending for the Khans, what with Salman lifting his 122kg nephew Abdullah and in turn being carried by sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s 3-year-old son Ahil.

Never too busy for family, Salman can be seen balancing himself on Ahil’s shoulders in the video that instantly went viral. Announcing to the unseen family members how Ahil was the strong kid as he could lift up “mamu“, Salman suddenly bent double with laughter as he caught the little one digging his nose, indifferent to the pep talk. Shy on being caught, Ahil hides his face behind his hands as Salman cuddles him with uncontained love. The video was simply captioned, “Ahil n his mamu …” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Ahil n his mamu … A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 10:54am PDT

On the work front, Salman is tasting the fruit of success of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, where he played the lead. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend also. As per reports, the film had collected Rs 168.16 crore in its first week itself and now looks adamant to enter the 200 crore club.

Earlier, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, revealed that the most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the partition scene. He said that recreating scenes from the partition of India and Pakistan was the most difficult part of shooting Bharat.