His recently released movie Bharat has stood the test of time and colossal effort that went into its making and has borne the desired result which is enough reason for superstar Salman Khan to hang up his boots for now and unwind with his loved ones. Known to be a family man, Salman enjoys a close-knitted bond with the members young and old and a proof of the same are the continuous videos that the star has been sharing recently, featuring his nephews Yohan Khan, Ahil Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

Treating fans to glimpses of his family time, Salman flooded the Internet with posts which instantly went viral and showed him playing the red-hand game, typical of the 90’s kids, while the senior members of the Khan family were engrossed in the cricket match playing on the television screen behind the boys or laying out dinner on the table while filmmaker-actor-brother Sohail Khan encouraged the party in the backdrop.

Check out Salman’s recent videos with his nephews here:

View this post on Instagram Nirvaan vs Arhaan … A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Arhaan vs me .. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Ayaan vs me .. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

On the work front, Salman is tasting the fruit of success of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, where he played the lead. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend also. As per reports, the film had collected Rs 168.16 crore in its first week itself and now looks adamant to enter the 200 crore club.

Earlier, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, revealed that the most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the partition scene. He said that recreating scenes from the partition of India and Pakistan was the most difficult part of shooting Bharat.