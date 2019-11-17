Known to have a separate soft corner for his bodyguard Shera for as long as we can remember, Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan recently revealed that their bond goes as far as 25 years back. Celebrating their unhindered bond, Salman recently uploaded a warm post for the undaunted bond with Shera who is more than the superstar’s friend. The two were at the preview of Being Strong Fitness Workout in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a picture featuring him and Shera twinning in tees from ‘Being Strong’ though of different shades of grey. The post was captioned, “25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera (sic)” and collected close to 4 lakh likes within half an hour.

View this post on Instagram 25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 3:11am PST

Born into a Sikh family in Andheri (Manish Nagar) in Mumbai, Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh. Shera’s impressive physique helped him get into security in the early 90s and subsequently, he bagged a job as Salman Khan’s bodyguard.

Ever since then, Shera has been the actor’s right-hand man and the two share a strong bond. Salman had even dedicated his 2011 film, Bodyguard to him, something that Shera is eternally grateful about. Shera also runs an agency, Tiger Security Services that provides security to high-profile clients and now the next step is an advent into politics.

On the professional front, after releasing the audio tracks and the whole jukebox of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has finally released a video of the ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ song. It’s the most famous title track of the franchise. The dance steps are different this time as Salman can be seen twerking in the song.

Shot on the banks of river Narmada in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, the song features Salman as a footloose yet valiant person who only fears God. Hud Hud Dabangg song has been the hallmark of the Dabangg franchise. The song makes a comeback in the third installment of the film with a fresh take by the composers Sajid-Wajid.

The third installment in the Dabangg franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi Sinha and with veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar’s daughter, Saree Manjarekar. The movie is slated for a release on December 20.