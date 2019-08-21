The shoot for Prabhu Deva‘s Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead has been wrapped up in Jaipur and with that, the release date has been dropped by the superstar. Taking to his Instagram handle, while Salman shared the release date for fans, senior actor Bina Kak shared behind the scenes pictures of the humble star having a ball with Umang kids and also posing with her gardener.

Releasing this time in four languages, Dabangg 3 will see Salman in the cop look once more. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a picture with Prabhu Deva and captioned it, “Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in hindi, kannada, tamil and telugu! #Dabangg3 @arbaazkhanofficial @aslisona @saieemmanjrekar @prabhudheva @kichchasudeepa @nikhildwivedi25 @skfilmsofficial @saffron_bm @kjr_studios @sureshproductions #GlobalCinemasLLP #AdityaChowksey (sic).”

On the other hand, Bina shared bhai’s pictures from the sets where he can be seen dancing and having a gala time with them, along with Sonakshi, having put up a tent for the children.

Check out Salman’s fun time from Dabangg 3 sets here:

The team of Dabangg 3 was on an eight-day shoot schedule in Jaipur. After finishing the Prabhudeva-directorial, Salman is expected to take a break in the US and straight away hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. The actor will dedicate his 100 days to the Bhansali’s romantic drama that also travels to the parts of Europe and the UK.