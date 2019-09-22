Ever since superstar Salman Khan introduced Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter and his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, fans have waited on the edge for latest updates on her. While Saiee, who will be making her debut in the industry with the Prabu Deva-directorial, shared pictures with Salman earlier, this is the first time that the actor has done it on his social media handle and turns out, fans are already going gaga over it.

The shared picture shows Salman donning a grey shirt and Saiee in an orange suit, looking in the distance while posing in the backdrop of a beautiful landscape of river and mountains. The picture was captioned, “On location #dabangg3 . . . @saieemmanjrekar (sic).”

View this post on Instagram On location #dabangg3 . . . @saieemmanjrekar A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 21, 2019 at 6:04am PDT

Salman Khan has completed 31 long years in the Hindi film industry and has received immense love and criticism for his presence both on and off the screen. The actor is one of the reigning superstars of the country and has got an ardent fan following that knows him as ‘bhai’. Sharing inside glimpses into his personal life with fans regularly off late, Salman recently shared a video of himself cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Braving the heavy rainfall, the actor recently cycled his way to the sets of ‘Dabanng 3‘ to stay away from traffic jams. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the flick, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to wind up the shoot as soon as possible.

He is currently in the last shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. After wrapping up the film in Rajasthan and Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, Salman is now completing the shoot in Mumbai. The film is so far slated to hit the screens on December 23 as a big Christmas release this year. However, speculations are rife that the film will be postponed to release on Eid next year in the absence of any Salman starrer being finalised to hit the screens as the big festival entertainer in 2020.