The internet singing sensation, Ranu Mondal, has turned a legit playback singer now. After she was offered a few songs by music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya, it was speculated that Himesh’s good friend and superstar Salman Khan gifted a flat worth Rs 55 lakh in Mumbai to Ranu. Now, the actor denied the rumours and mentioned that he has done nothing for Ranu and he can’t take credit for things that he hasn’t done.

Salman was present at the launch of Bigg Boss 13 when he interacted with the media and told a news agency that he hasn’t gifted any flat to Ranu Mondal, the singer who became famous after her video crooning to Lata Mangeshkar‘s song Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai went viral a month back. When asked to address the rumours, the actor said, “That’s false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that.”

It was being said the actor also gave a car to the singer but Salman quashed all the rumours at the event.

Earlier, even Ranu was asked to comment on the same rumours and she also denied that she was gifted anything by Salman. The singer, who was spotted by a local man at a railway station in Kolkata, turned an overnight sensation. She first appeared on a singing reality show after which Reshammiya made her sing two songs for his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Later Ranu revealed that she got more opportunities to sing in Delhi and in Kolkata. Because of his viral video, she also got to reunite with his lost daughter who recognised her mother on the video and met her.

In her interview later, Ranu revealed that she belonged to a well-to-do family, however, life changed and she could only beg to earn her living. She also revealed that she was married to a man in Mumbai who used to work at late actor Feroz Khan‘s house but she got separated and returned to Kolkata.