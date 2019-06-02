Actor Salman Khan has been taking a dig on Priyanka Chopra‘s exit from Bharat ever since he began the promotion for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. However, in his latest interaction with a news daily, he talked a bit more about what actually happened and how Priyanka informed him about her decision of not taking up the project a few days before the shooting. The actor revealed that his sister and PC’s good friend Arpita Khan Sharma was present when the actor revealed to him that American singer Nick Jonas had proposed to her for marriage. Salman said as soon as he heard that, he asked Priyanka to get married as per her wish. However, it was only when Arpita hinted to him that he understood that Priyanka was trying to inform him that she didn’t want to do the film.

Salman was quoted by Indian Express saying, “I asked her what is it. So, she said, ‘Woh Nick hai. I might get married.’ So, I said, ‘Get married then.’ ” The superstar added, “she then said, ‘no no…in those days (when the film is going on the floors).’ So I asked her, ‘Are you going to make your own clothes? That will be done by your designers anyway. You just need to be present on those two-three days.'” Salman went ahead to reveal that Priyanka told him she wasn’t sure about what days she was getting married on. He added, “she said, ‘No no. I don’t know which days.’ I replied, ‘Whichever day it is, we will work up and down.’ ”

Salman further said that after Arpita said Priyanka was not interested in doing the film, he asked the former Miss World about her decision and she nodded. He said when he heard her, all he thought was that people usually try to adjust their personal life for work but PC chose to get married which was ‘outstanding.’ He was quoted saying, “So, I asked her, ‘You don’t want to do the film?’ She said, ‘No. I don’t want to do the film. Nick has proposed to me.’ I said, ‘Cool, if he has proposed, then you should.’ Usually, some people say that they would get married a year later, after finishing a project. But she chose to get married, which, I think, is outstanding.’ ”

Meanwhile, now Katrina Kaif stars opposite Salman in Bharat and the film is all set to hit the screens on June 5.