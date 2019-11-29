Granting superstar Salman Khan a relief, the Supreme Court gave the Loveyatri producer a clean chit after an FIR was lodged against its title last year. The title of the movie had met with opposition from some groups who stated it hurt Hindu sentiments as the movie was formerly titled Loveratri.

Passing its judgement on the same, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, said no coercive action will be taken against Salman on the complaint filed against him. Considering that the movie released on October 5 last year was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Supreme Court passed their decision in favour of the producer-actor but a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The objection to the title had started after the release of the trailer of the movie, with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and some other groups demanding that it be changed. A tweet from ANI had also read as follows: “Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production ‘Loveratri’ alleging the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments.”

Following the objections, Salman had then released a new poster which showed the changed title, from Loveratri to Loveyatri, of the movie his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, were to star in. In his defence, Salman had said, “Some people, I don’t know who they are, have some problem with the title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character like I played a Sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in Sultan, I do it with a lot of respect. We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop. We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of the festive season. We don’t need any publicity like that. Once the film is released those people will know there is nothing.”