Actor Salman Khan has completed 31 long years in the Hindi film industry and has received immense love and criticism for his presence both on and off the screen. The actor is one of the reigning superstars of the country and has got an ardent fan following that knows him as ‘bhai’. A few days back, he shared a childhood picture of himself and thanked his well-wishers for staying with him in this film journey. Now, at an event recently, he once again talked about the same.

Salman said he has been equally loved and ridiculed for his film choices and stances in personal life. However, what stayed with him was a constant drive to provide his audience with wholesome entertaining films. The actor further promised that he will keep on entertaining his fans in whichever form possible in the coming years and will never let their expectations down.

Salman was quoted saying, “It’s taken me about 30 years… from Sallu and Salle to Bhai and Bhaijaan. It has taken me a long time to achieve that. I am very happy with this growth and with my fans. Not that I earlier didn’t, but I am going to work so hard that they will always get to see me on screen, on TV, and in real life. They spend so much to watch our films, that needs to be appreciated.”

The actor earlier acknowledged his 31 years in the industry with a post on social media and captioned it, “A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible . .” (sic)

Ont the work front, the actor is currently in the last shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. After wrapping up the film in Rajasthan and Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, Salman is now completing the shoot in Mumbai. The film is so far slated to hit the screens on December 23 as a big Christmas release this year. However, speculations are rife that the film will be postponed to release on Eid next year in the absence of any Salman starrer being finalised to hit the screens as the big festival entertainer in 2020.