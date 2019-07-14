You have to be a hermit to not be aware of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s sudden activeness on social media and while fans couldn’t be happier, the Bharat star still continues to make them go weak in the knees with every new post. Keeping them regularly updated about his personal life with family and at the gym like never before, Salman is winning hearts for leaving an unsaid message in each post, the latest being about “morals and principles”, the last thing fans were expecting out of the Dabangg star.

In his recent post, Salman uploaded a hot monochromic picture that shows him looking slantingly at a blurred object in the front and with a hint of a smile on his never-aging face. Hair spiked up to amp the sultry look, Salman captioned the post, “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics” (sic). Not surprisingly, fans broke the Internet over the post which immediately trended viral and garnered over 1.5 million likes while still going strong.

On the work front, Salman is busy with upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is the third installment of the Dabangg film series. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan, the story is set in the city of Madhya Pradesh. It will star Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep Sanjeev plays the antagonist. The film is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.

The 53-year-old star, who was last seen in Bharat, will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in Inshallah.