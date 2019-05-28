Seems like actor Salman Khan has kind-of already announced his next film after Dabangg 3 and Inshallah. The actor, who’s currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat, recently spoke about the possibility of working with Rohit Shetty. Salman talked to a daily and revealed there have been conversations about a film with the Simmba-director but nothing is finalised yet.

Rohit is currently filming his next – Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. He is expected to get on to another part in the Singham franchise after that. However, he hasn’t officially announced any film new film post-Sooryavanshi which is slated to hit the theatres during Eid 2020. The filmmaker, as revealed by Salman, is working on a new film that can see the superstar performing some fancy action on-screen.

Salman talked to DNA about this and mentioned that there’s no ‘rumour’ about him teaming up with Shetty since things are being worked upon. He was quoted saying, “Why is it a rumour? Rohit and I have talked about working together. There is nothing definite yet. If our talks materialise into something, you’ll hear about it.” He added that he wants to get back to work on the third film in the Tiger franchise but he is going to select a new script before that. After the release of Bharat, Salman will continue to film Dabangg 3 and then begin Inshallah from July. He was quoted saying, “I’ve come across some very interesting scripts. I may do one of those before I start Tiger.”

Meanwhile, Salman is also expected to return as the host of the popular controversial reality TV show – Bigg Boss. The actor will be hosting the show for the tenth time in a row. The shooting of the show usually begins around September-October. Salman might just announce his next after Dabangg 3 and Inshallah post the release of Bharat. Watch out!