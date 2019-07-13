Actor Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the history of India cinema. His stardom is unparallel to any actor from his league. However, Salman himself feels that this stardom is not going to stay for long. The actor was talking to a film magazine in his latest interview when he talked about himself and his peers Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor said that no stardom is here to stay and it will fade away, however, they are here to shine for a few more years.

Salman talked to Filmfare in his latest interview. He took a few names and said that they are only actors who have been able to stay relevant with time. The actor also talked about Box Office collections and said that it will also come down to a few notches in the coming years, however, there’s still time to that.

Salman was quoted saying, “Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years.” The actor added that the fall in his Box Office numbers hasn’t started yet. “Just like in the case of all superstars, the Box Office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn’t started yet,” Salman said.

Even though Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir are considered three of the most loved superstars in the industry, their films in the recent past haven’t been much appreciated by the fans. All three superstars delivered Box Office duds last year when the audience visibly rejected their big films. While Salman’s Race 3 fell flat at the ticket window, SRK’s Zero and Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan also bombed.