Actor Salman Khan has been working hard on his body to stay in shape for his upcoming film Dabangg 3. A part of the film requires the actor to look younger than his actual age and that’s the reason Salman is trying to build those washboard abs. The actor’s latest picture on Instagram is proof that all his hardwork finally comes to be paying well. Salman has shared a shirtless picture of himself on social media and it has him looking extremely fit and may we say sexy too.

One of the most popular leading heroes in Bollywood, Salman takes no chances when it comes to maintaining a perfectly chiseled body. With Dabangg 3‘s shoot coming to an end, Salman seems to be getting increasingly concerned about his physique. The actor has to maintain a lean image for his next film as well. He will be seen romancing Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and the preparations for the same are being done currently. In fact, his new body that he is seen flaunting in his latest picture on social media might just be for his role in the same film.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Work in progress…” (sic). Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram Work in progress… A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 27, 2019 at 1:03am PDT

Dabangg 3 shows Chulbul Pandey’s journey of becoming the Robinhood cop. The Prabhudeva-directorial will have a part dedicated to Chulbul’s childhood and his years of growing up. Salman will be seen romancing a debutant in this young part. Reportedly, the actor is launching filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar in the film and he’s trying to look as young and fit as he can for the same part. The film is hitting the screens during Christmas this year.