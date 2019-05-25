Actor Salman Khan is not shying away from answering any question asked about Priyanka Chopra and her decision of leaving Bharat. The actor is currently promoting the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial and during his latest interview, he once again made a statement on PC. When asked why wasn’t the global star tweeting or talking about Bharat, Salman said that she should be promoting the film because she loved the script before stepping out of it due to personal reasons. Earlier, the actor said that Bharat was going to be the biggest film of Priyanka’s carrier but she chose her husband over it and he felt that’s courageous.

This time, the superstar was talking to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama when he said, “She is not there in the film but she can help in the promotion of the film because it was, you know, she had also loved the script.” Before this, he was stopped by Katrina Kaif in the same interview when he started to take a jibe on how her character was initially written for PC.

While Priyanka has not broken her silence on any statement that Salman has made about her yet, it is interesting to see how the actor keeps bringing her name again and again during promotions of Bharat. While launching a song of the film recently at an event, he was quoted telling the media, “And she (Priyanka Chopra), over Bharat, did choose the USA in the nick of time. She has worked hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, HATS OFF! Usually, people leave their husbands for films like these.”

Meanwhile, Bharat is slated to hit the screens on June 5 as this year’s big Eid release. The film has Salman playing the role of a man whose journey is as same as the nation’s journey since the time of Independence.