Actor Salman Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film, Bharat. At a media interaction, when she was asked about Priyanka Chopra‘s exit from the film, he made a striking statement. It is widely known that Priyanka was announced as the female lead opposite Salman before the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial went on the floors. However, as the film’s shoot began, the Quantico star stepped out of the film because she was to get married to Nick Jonas in December – around the same time when her scenes in Bharat were scheduled to be filmed.

Now, at an event when Salman was once again asked to comment on PC’s exit from the film, he said that people would leave everything for a film like Bharat but PC chose her husband over it which is appreciative. He was quoted by Cineblitz saying, “For this career, when you put in so many efforts to keep it intact, this was the biggest film of her career. There may have even been thoughts that maybe, after this, Salman will not work with me again. But she chose to get married which is good, usually, people leave their husbands.”

Salman then reiterated what happened in the discussion between him and Priyanka when she told him about her decision. He said that she had her own reasons to quit the film. Salman said PC revealed to him that she was getting married to Nick in December and the dates of her wedding would be clashing with the dates of the shoot. However, he said, he ‘told her that the dates can be adjusted’. The actor added that Priyanka said she wasn’t sure at what time would she be available for the shoot. The actor also said he doesn’t know if Priyanka has liked the promos of Bharat because ‘she hasn’t tweeted about it’. Salman also expressed his wish to work with her in the future. He said ‘sure, if she has anything to offer.’