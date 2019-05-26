Actor Salman Khan was recently asked about the importance of stardom and how was he able to sustain it for so long. The actor is one of the most loved superstars in the country and enjoys the kind of fan following that goes down in history. He is currently promoting his upcoming film Bharat and during an interview, he commented on his stardom. He said that he is fortunate that stardom for him hasn’t faded away which is not the case with everyone. Salman then took the name of his fellow co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. He said along with him, these are the other actors who have been witnessing an unprecedented fan following for a long time.

Salman talked to Bollywoodlife and stressed on the efforts that go behind keeping the stardom intact. He was quoted saying, “It will always fade away. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. In fact, I think Shah Rukh, myself, Aamir, Akki, we are the only ones, who’ve been able to pull it off for such a long time.”

The actor also reportedly called himself an actor with a better sense of humour as compared to Shah Rukh. He was playing a rapid-fire round in an interview about Bharat when he immediately rated himself better than SRK when it comes to making others laugh. All in a jest though!

One of Salman’s other statements has created a frenzy around. During a promotional event for Bharat recently, he took a jibe on Priyanka Chopra‘s exit from the film. The Quantico star was expected to play the female lead in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial but she stepped out of the film a few days before the shoot citing personal reasons. Now, at the event, when Salman was asked to comment on the same, he made quite a statement. He said that Bharat was going to be the biggest film of Priyanka’s career but she chose to get married over working on the film. He was quoted saying, “And she (Priyanka Chopra), over Bharat, did choose the USA in the nick of time. She has worked hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, HATS OFF! Usually, people leave their husbands for films like these.”